Buellton Unified School District officials are working hard to prepare for elementary students' return to classrooms on March 8, stocking up on desk shields, personal protective equipment for teachers and staff, and posting precautionary signage around campuses.

Oak Valley Elementary School on Monday will welcome its first wave of students, in grades TK-2, who will be divided into small cohorts and paired with a teacher and instructional assistant with whom they will remain through the remainder of the school year.

"We're excited and can't wait to have our kids back on campus," said District Superintendent Randal Haggard.

For almost a year, both Oak Valley and Jonata Middle School have served students through a distance learning model while, also, offering in-person learning to small cohorts of vulnerable students either without access to internet or who require extra support, including special education programming.

Due to a 53% drop in COVID cases, or 16.9 cases per 100,000 people, as of March 23, Santa Barbara County school districts with approved safety plans were given the green light to resume in-person learning for K-6 students, based on recent state guidelines.

The district moved to reopen based on feedback from a recent parent survey, according to Haggard, in which approximately 80% of parents said they would send their children back to campus, with the balance opting to continue distance learning.

"The results were fantastic," he said. "We'll also continue to offer a distance learning option to families that want that."

Both Buellton campuses will offer remote learning five days a week and, also, provide a safe environment for those who return in person.

Upon return to campus, students will run through an initial symptom screening and be assigned to small, stable groups they will remain with throughout the school day. Inside the classroom, physical distancing or maximum space/barriers between students will be implemented, and groups also will observe play and snack times together.

Jonata Middle School will follow a week later, on March 15, and receive sixth graders to campus, with hopes to simultaneously bring back higher grades should county COVID-19 case rates improve.

"If the numbers continue to drop, we hope to open up to seventh and eight graders as well," Haggard said.

The last group to arrive on Buellton campuses will be third, fourth and fifth graders, who will return on March 22 to Oak Valley to reengage in full-day, in-person learning with designated cohorts.

"I think we're in a good place; we're keeping people safe," Haggard said. "That's been our priority all along."

Other Santa Ynez Valley campuses, however, will stay the course with those learning models implemented last year.

Solvang School District Superintendent Steve Seaford said given the overall success of the school's hybrid learning model, both upper and lower campuses would maintain the same learning format through the remainder of the academic year.

The district's hybrid model organizes students into color-coded groupings — blue, green and purple. The latter group conducts learning strictly online, while the other two groups alternate between remote learning and five-hour campus-based instruction twice a week. All students observe half days on Friday, and learning is conducted via Zoom.

"We're planning on a full reopening in the fall," Seaford said. "We're hoping to get back to normal, that's of course with all safety measures in place and pending county guidance as to when and where we stand."

Seaford said he is especially pleased with the adoption of simulcast technology by the upper campus, which allows students located in the classroom and at home to interact and learn in unison, similar to being in the classroom together.

"We're pretty on top of things with technology," he said.

Los Olivos Elementary School students, in grades K-5, have been back on campus since Oct. 19, followed by middle schoolers on Nov. 9.

"They stay in cohorts and teachers come to them. They don't leave their classrooms," Vazquez said. "Even at recess, they stay together — if it's four square, everyone plays four square. Everyone seems to be getting along really well and working together, so there have been some silver linings."

Assistant Superintendent and Principal Ray Vazquez said that since last fall, the campus has observed four-hour school days, five days per week, for grades 1-8, with kindergarten students leaving 45 minutes earlier.

Because instruction days are shorter, teachers have focused on core curriculum in class, temporarily putting on hold music and art programming.

"It's been working really, really well," Vazquez said. "We have no thoughts of changing anytime soon. If [COVID-19] numbers allow, we'll make additional changes then."

