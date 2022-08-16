Jonata Middle School.jpg

Jonata Middle School in Buellton will begin rolling out new career-based electives this year. Students pictured end their day of classes in 2019.

 Len Wood, Staff file

Buellton Union School District is marching to the beat of a new band program at Jonata Middle School which will be rebuilt in partnership with a local music teacher at Santa Ynez Valley High School.

Buellton Union Superintendent Randy Haggard said Santa Ynez High has employed a new, fully credentialed music teacher — Nicholas Virtue — who will begin the process of building back a vibrant music program on campus, with the added benefit of rebuilding a band program at Jonata.

Buellton is excited to see the long-awaited return of band to the school’s curriculum, Haggard said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0