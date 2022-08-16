Buellton Union School District is marching to the beat of a new band program at Jonata Middle School which will be rebuilt in partnership with a local music teacher at Santa Ynez Valley High School.
Buellton Union Superintendent Randy Haggard said Santa Ynez High has employed a new, fully credentialed music teacher — Nicholas Virtue — who will begin the process of building back a vibrant music program on campus, with the added benefit of rebuilding a band program at Jonata.
Buellton is excited to see the long-awaited return of band to the school’s curriculum, Haggard said.
Jonata Middle School students this year will have access to a new swath of elective courses geared toward developing career interests and skills considered important to employers in any field, Buellton Union School District officials recently announced.