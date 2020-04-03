Bruce Elementary teachers go on the road to encourage students
Bruce Elementary teachers go on the road to encourage students

Teachers from Robert Bruce Elementary School in Santa Maria paraded through neighborhood streets and alleys to encourage their students, who are stuck at home after coronavirus closures.

About 15 vehicles joined the parade from the school in the northwest area of the city.

Students and families watched, waved and raised handmade signs of support for each other as the parade passed by.

One third grade teacher, Andy Watson, played a snare drum in the back of a truck in the parade.

The marquee on the front of the school now says the first day back on campus will be Aug. 12.

