Bruce Elementary teachers go on the road to encourage students

A teacher from Robert Bruce Elementary School begins a parade from campus with other instructors through nearby neighborhoods to tell their students they miss them after schools closed for the coronavirus pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
Students from Robert Bruce Elementary School wave from their North Curryer Street home at their teachers, who paraded through neighborhoods near campus to tell their students they miss them.
Len Wood, Staff
Families in front of their homes on West Alvin Avenue wave at teachers from Robert Bruce Elementary School, who paraded through alleys and streets in the neighborhoods near campus.
Len Wood, Staff
Andy Watson, a third grade teacher at Robert Bruce Elementary School, plays a snare drum from the back of a truck during a parade through neighborhoods near campus for teachers to encourage their students and say they miss them.
Christopher Neel, a custodian with LUSD for the past five years, said that he doesn’t believe that he and other custodians have been trained properly in regards to handling this particular coronavirus, and that the current cleaning methods are putting everyone who enters schools sites — including students, staff and parents — at a heightened risk for possible infection.
With schools set to remain closed at least through the end of April, LUSD is utilizing tutors through the California Student Opportunity and Access Program, also known as Cal-SOAP, to help the district’s more than 9,700 students keep up with classwork during the widespread shutdowns.
The Lucia Mar Unified School District has announced extended school closures until at least April 20, affecting more than 10,600 students at 18 campuses in southern San Luis Obispo County.
