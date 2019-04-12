Bonita School students romped across their completely renovated soccer field Friday morning before the start of classes, the first time they’d been allowed on the grass there since the start of the 2018-19 school year.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and a performance of “Baby Shark” by the school band, directed by Andrew Yi, marked the culmination of a project that started last year on the West Main Street campus in Santa Maria.
The Bonita TV team, which has provided almost weekly updates on the project’s progress, filmed the event and interviewed key players, including Principal Rosalie Jones, Maintenance & Operations Department head Scott Roy, Dr. Glenn Prezkop of the Noontime Kiwanis Club and Bonita physical education teacher Jerome Jones.
The idea for refurbishing the soccer field originated with members the school's K-Kids Club, who each year brainstorm ideas to improve the school.
Last school year, the club decided to purchase movable soccer goals and nets with the help of its sponsor, the Noontime Kiwanis Club.
Prezkop then began discussing the possibility of totally rehabilitating the field with Roy and Jones, who with Prezkop researched what other schools have done with their fields.
Work funded by the school district began over the summer, and the playground was closed for grading and reseeding.
Although grass sprouted weeks ago, the field remained closed to allow it to take hold and grow until Friday morning’s grand opening.