Drawing no challengers in the Nov. 6 General Election, retired petroleum marketing professional Greg Pensa will be appointed to a third four-year term to the Hancock College board of trustees.
Representing the Santa Ynez Valley and northern Lompoc Valley as Area 5 trustee, Pensa, a Hancock graduate and former member of the Bulldog baseball team, was first elected in 2010 after former trustee Carol Anders chose to step down. He plans to use his next term to oversee the completion of bond projects across the district and continue to support the Hancock Promise program.
"I'm proud those projects have been accomplished during the period I've been involved with Hancock College," Pensa said. "I want to continue that and continue to support the Promise program, which is a game changer for not only the college but also Santa Ynez."
Prior to his tenure as a Hancock trustee, Pensa served on the Solvang School District for 10 years and was a member of the Allan Hancock College Foundation board of directors for nine. His combined 18 years of experience serving on Santa Barbara County school boards has resulted in relations with other districts and with his four board members.
"I’m a good listener and like to be collaborative," Pensa said, stressing the importance for the board to maintain a "collegiate" atmosphere. "Once a decision is made, the board should support the decision and move forward."
While Hancock has produced a large number of highly skilled workers and provided students with an avenue to transfer to a four-year university, expansion of community education classes and other resources has helped the college broaden its appeal to nontraditional students, Pensa said.
"[Job training] and transferring to a four-year college is what we do, but people also come back to sharpen up their skills and advance their career."
Re-establishing the campus police department, bond oversight and board cohesion are priorities Pensa hopes to address during his next four-year term. He said that if passed, Measure Y will provide a substantial opportunity for improvement at the district's Santa Maria and Santa Ynez campuses, as well as the Lompoc Valley and Public Safety Training centers.
"I’m hoping the public will have confidence in the board," Pensa said. "We’re prudent and take our fiduciary responsibility very seriously. We’d like to build that fine arts building to enhance student achievement. I'm hopeful that the public will appreciate the assets they have."