Crediting the positive experience he received as a student in California public schools, engineer Eric Melsheimer hopes his belief in the importance of public education prompts district voters to elect him to one of three open seats on the Orcutt Union School District board of education in November.
Melsheimer, who serves as CEO of Santa Maria-based directional drilling tool manufacturer Melfred Borzall, said the district's strong academic reputation is what drew his family to Orcutt when they relocated more than two decades ago. After his youngest daughter graduated from Orcutt Academy in June, Melsheimer said he chose to seek the board position while still connected to the district.
"Education has been very important in my life and my kids' life," he said. "It's one of those things that can really change the course of your life. I want to make sure students in our area have every opportunity possible ... to go to a four-year university, two-year school or straight into the workforce."
With three long-term incumbents leaving their board post in December and bond construction ramping up, Melsheimer said his professional background and experience working in education as both a community member and industry partner can work out well during this critical time for the district. He teaches an industrial math class at Hancock College and serves on the Santa Maria high school district's Career Technical Education Advisory Committee.
"I've got a little bit of an understanding of the perspective of the teacher's side, and a good insight into the student [and] parent section of things ... and some background in construction," he said. "With what's going on right now, I think that's pretty valuable."
While Measure G oversight is a large part of his campaign focus ("it's a big investment the community made in the school district"), Melsheimer said he plans to "listen to all constituents" and explore possible partnerships between the Orcutt school district and external parties if elected to the board.
"Whether its [partnerships] with industry, other organizations [or] even other districts, [we want to] try to make best use of [our] resources and find things that are mutually beneficial," he said.
Though he does not believe Orcutt will experience a level of growth similar to Santa Maria, Melsheimer said the focus should be on ensuring curriculum and instruction at existing schools is as strong as possible.
"The current facility is already kind of shoehorned into an elementary school," he said. "What is important is making sure the education that is done at that school is as good as possible."