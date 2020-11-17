Bill Libbon Elementary School library filled with 12,000 books

While the newly constructed Bill Libbon Elementary School remains closed due to the pandemic, the Santa Maria-Bonita School District still is preparing for the eventual arrival of students by filling the school's library with thousands of books.

On Tuesday morning, a starting collection of 12,500 new books were unloaded and shelved at the library, according to Santa Maria-Bonita School District spokeswoman Maggie White.

The collection includes equal amounts of fiction and non-fiction suited for all ages, covering topics including diversity, science, technology, arts, engineering and math, as well as college- and career-ready materials, district Library Supervisor Bonnie Wolf-Moss said.

Twenty percent of the library materials also will include Spanish-language books to serve the needs of the diverse community, White said.

The library at Bill Libbon, located in the center of the campus, will be open for student and staff use once the district reopens school campuses, a date that remains unknown at this time.

Bill Libbon Elementary School is located at 750 Meehan St.

