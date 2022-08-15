Students across the Lompoc Unified School District returned to classrooms Monday after a two-month summer break, for the comeback of early morning alarm clocks, bus stops and the school bell.
One mother of three said her morning was a tad stressful with twin boys starting sixth grade and a daughter starting 11th grade at Lompoc High.
"The earlier start time kind of threw us off," she said, noting that sixth graders are held to an earlier start time than younger grades. "But we knew ahead of time; [my teen] just lagged."
Despite a hectic start for some, Arthur Hapgood Elementary School Principal Carmen Chavez reported, "it was a beautiful first day" on campus.
"The kids were so excited," she said, noting that many students expressed how much they had missed friends and their campus. "They were happy to be back."
Hapgood began a new school year with 701 enrolled prekindergarten through sixth graders, 121 of those representing the pre-K and kindergarten cohort.
Chavez said that number is likely to grow as new applications are processed.
She said the morning was especially exciting in that parents were welcomed to stroll the campus and walk their students to class — the first time that has been permitted since before the start of the pandemic in 2019.
"They were really excited to do that," she said, adding that parents were invited to a garden tour and coffee post-dropoff to help alleviate any separation anxiety and offer opportunities to ask questions of administrators.
At Cabrillo High School, students worked out their class schedules and made their way to classrooms.
Principal Mark Swanitz praised staff for working long and late hours to get schedules ready in time for students' first day.
The delay was reported to parents on Aug. 5 and was due to a transition to a new student information database system at the district level that resulted in class schedules being managed by each school site.
“After technical difficulties delayed CHS from handing out schedules last week, we rallied and brought in staff for a marathon schedule pickup all day Saturday," Swanitz said.
Swanitz reported that the positive energy on campus on the first day was incredible.
"The Conquistadores are back and the year is off to a great start,” he added.
Cabrillo science teacher Chris Ladwig echoed those sentiments and said back-to-school was a blast from the past.
"This felt like one of the most normal first days of school in a long time," he said, referring to the two prior years characterized by COVID-19 safety protocols. "My students were energetic and excited to get started."
Ladwig, who teaches the sciences and also serves as aquarium adviser for the school's on-campus aquarium facility, said, "Students didn’t miss a beat getting all the animals fed just like any other day."
He said it was also reassuring to see school and district administrators visiting classes throughout the day.
Ladwig, who also is a parent, noted that his daughter, Charlotte, celebrated her first day back at Buena Vista Elementary and wasn't quite ready to close out day No. 1 of first grade.
She "even said she wished she could spend the night in her classroom," he noted.
