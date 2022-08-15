Students across the Lompoc Unified School District returned to classrooms Monday after a two-month summer break, for the comeback of early morning alarm clocks, bus stops and the school bell. 

One mother of three said her morning was a tad stressful with twin boys starting sixth grade and a daughter starting 11th grade at Lompoc High.

"The earlier start time kind of threw us off," she said, noting that sixth graders are held to an earlier start time than younger grades. "But we knew ahead of time; [my teen] just lagged."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0