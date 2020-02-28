Ballard School District opens registration for kindergarten March 12

The Ballard School District will hold registration for kindergarten on Wednesday, March 12 in the historic Red Schoolhouse. The public event will begin at 1 p.m.
Immunization records, birth certificate and proof of residency are required. Children who are five years old before Sept. 1 should register.
District proof of residency (mortgage statement, lease agreement or utility bill. No P.O. boxes accepted) is required.
To schedule an appointment and to pick up enrollment material, contact the school office at 805-688-4812, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
In the early 1860s, George Lewis of New York homesteaded 800 acres in the area that is now Ballard and Los Olivos. The town of Ballard was founded in 1880 at the location of a Wells Fargo stage line station. The station’s superintendent was William N. Ballard, a good friend of Lewis. When Ballard died suddenly, Lewis formed the town and named it after Ballard, becoming the first town established in the Santa Ynez Valley.
