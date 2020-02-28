Ballard School District opens registration for kindergarten March 12

In the early 1860s, George Lewis of New York homesteaded 800 acres in the area that is now Ballard and Los Olivos. The town of Ballard was founded in 1880 at the location of a Wells Fargo stage line station. The station’s superintendent was William N. Ballard, a good friend of Lewis. When Ballard died suddenly, Lewis formed the town and named it after Ballard, becoming the first town established in the Santa Ynez Valley.