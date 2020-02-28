Ballard School District opens registration for kindergarten March 12

030916 Ballard garden 06.jpg

Kindergarten students enjoy their new garden at Ballard School in 2016.

 Len Wood, Staff

The Ballard School District will hold registration for kindergarten on Wednesday, March 12 in the historic Red Schoolhouse. The public event will begin at 1 p.m. 

Immunization records, birth certificate and proof of residency are required. Children who are five years old before Sept. 1 should register.

District proof of residency (mortgage statement, lease agreement or utility bill. No P.O. boxes accepted) is required.

To schedule an appointment and to pick up enrollment material, contact the school office at 805-688-4812, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. 

