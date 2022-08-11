The Santa Maria-Bonita School District board met to finalize contracts for unarmed security guards at junior highs and discuss how changes to the state budget will affect the district on the eve of more than 17,000 students returning to school.
"Yippee, I'm excited. Welcome to a brand new school year" said board member Linda Cordero. "It doesn't matter how long you've been in the business, the first day of school always gives you butterflies."
The board met at the district headquarters, 708 Miller St., on Wednesday, when they voted unanimously to approve $250,000 in security contracts with local businesses Miller Security and Investigation and Bomar Security and Investigation to have unarmed guards at the middle schools, similar to the previous school year.
"We really stress they are there to build relationships with kids and to assist everyone making a positive climate on campus," said Ryan Zimmerman, director of pupil personnel services. "Sometimes students that might shut down with other staff will come up to the guards and open up to them."
Before approving the contracts, the board asked staff several questions about the kinds of training the guards would receive. For example, board member Ricardo Valencia asked if they have equity training, citing statistics that Latino and Black students often face harsher punishments than their White counterparts.
"The security guards are required to get certifications which cover things like school [events], dynamics of student behavior, and [they] must pass that exam," Zimmerman said. "When I was a principal ... there were no complaints about [Miller and Bomar] treating anyone unfair or unjust."
Content that the services were up to the district's standard, the board voted unanimously to approve the contract. Board member John Hollinshead also encouraged the district to bring law enforcement to campuses so that students can have a positive, nonpunitive experience with police.
"I met with Chief Schneider last week," said Superintendent Darren McDuffie. "We didn't talk specifically about visiting elementary schools, but I agree that it's key that we build that positive relationship, and that's definitely a priority moving forward."
The district also presented the board with a finalized budget based on changes made at the state level. Originally, district staff expected to receive $22 million for unrestricted one-time uses, but with the combination of federal COVID relief funds and a state budget surplus, the district is now set to receive $42 million.
"This budget is providing an unprecedented amount of funding," said Matt Beecher, deputy superintendent of business services. "We may see some pretty big changes ... these are some big monies coming to provide services to our students."
The caveat is that the funds will have to be used in more restricted ways.
Nearly $10 million will go to one-time purchases of art, music and instructional materials, which comes with a 2025-26 deadline. This funding can be used to diversify book collections with culturally relevant texts in multiple languages, improving instructional materials for physical education and several other related uses.
"It's really nice to see the district get money to diversify our libraries. I know that's something many of us want," Valencia said.
The other $32 million must go toward learning recovery, which helps increase instructional hours, decrease staff-to-pupil ratios and address other learning gaps. The deadline for that specific funding is 2027-28.
Another area in which the state is increasing funding is transportation, which will give the district an additional $2.4 million to cover 60% of the district's transportation budget.
While district funding is secured for transportation needs, officials continue to struggle to find qualified bus drivers.
"It's astonishing that we've got this increase to 60% when we can't find enough bus drivers to transport our students," Cordero said.
District staff noted they continue to recruit bus drivers and look for alternatives, as some of the transportation burden will be falling on families for the time being.
"It's coincidental that we are receiving this increase at the same time we are facing a driver shortage," Beecher said. "Long term, this may allow districts to create hiring incentives and things of that nature to help alleviate the issue."
