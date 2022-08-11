The Santa Maria-Bonita School District board met to finalize contracts for unarmed security guards at junior highs and discuss how changes to the state budget will affect the district on the eve of more than 17,000 students returning to school. 

"Yippee, I'm excited. Welcome to a brand new school year" said board member Linda Cordero. "It doesn't matter how long you've been in the business, the first day of school always gives you butterflies."

The board met at the district headquarters, 708 Miller St., on Wednesday, when they voted unanimously to approve $250,000 in security contracts with local businesses Miller Security and Investigation and Bomar Security and Investigation to have unarmed guards at the middle schools, similar to the previous school year.

City Government Reporter

Joshua Nelson is the City Government Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

