Santa Maria seniors nearing the end of their high school careers and local kindergartners who had never been on an elementary campus were invited to classrooms Tuesday after over a year of distance learning.
Both the Santa Maria Joint Union High School and Santa Maria-Bonita School districts have launched a hybrid learning model that will roll out in the coming weeks, allowing students to be on campus for in-person learning twice a week and in distance learning three times a week on an alternating schedule.
In the high school district, around half of the seniors have chosen to return to in-person learning, while about 75% of students in the Santa Maria-Bonita district have expressed interest in coming back.
Pioneer Valley High School senior and ASB treasurer Sarah Camacho was a junior when schools across the country shut down due to COVID-19 in March 2020. While she did not expect closures to last as long as they did, she is relieved to be spending the last six weeks of her senior year on campus.
"It’s not just us opening up and coming back to learn, it’s just being together," she said. "Maybe the seniors will actually get a prom or something."
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board of education made the decision to bring seniors back to campus two days per week in March, following discussions about the challenges of meeting graduation and college entry requirements during distance learning, as well as the pressure of upcoming AP tests.
"The board decided that bringing seniors back was a priority because it was their last year, [and] their last chance to be on campus. We want them to finish strong and have the chance to do that," Superintendent Antonio Garcia said.
The district will assess the progress at Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Righetti and Delta high schools on a weekly basis as they look toward bringing back students in other grades.
Over at the newly constructed Bill Libbon Elementary School, kindergartners and first graders also enjoyed being in the classroom, especially since the school has never had students on campus before.
Charity, a Bill Libbon Elementary School parent, said she was nervous to bring her first-grade daughter to campus but that she trusts the staff to create a safe environment.
"I'm a little nervous, because you don't know with kids whether they'll follow the social distancing and everything, but the staff are doing a great job," she said.
Grades 3-8 will be brought back gradually to the district's 21 elementary schools over the coming weeks, district spokeswoman Maggie White said.
Within the hybrid schedule, many teachers now are facing additional challenges as they lead classes containing a mix of in-person and Zoom students.
For Annette MacCuish, a senior English teacher at Pioneer Valley, the new schedule means monitoring a test for 36 students in and out of the classroom while also being present on camera to address questions, a method coined by the district as simulcasting.
"It’s new for them and new for us. We're trying to make sure everyone’s needs are met, and it’s hard," MacCuish said.
While students were not allowed on campus for formal instruction until now, Pioneer Valley had permitted students to visit areas like the library to complete schoolwork if their home environment was not a productive space, district spokesman Kenny Klein said.
Pioneer Valley senior Raven Harris said she was relieved to be back on campus, noting that it was hard to learn effectively while everything was distanced.
"Nobody really knew what they were doing, and nobody knew how to react to this. The world stopped. Now, it feels normal, and it feels good to be back in school," Harris said.