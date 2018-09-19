The Lucia Mar Unified School District board of education on Tuesday selected a longtime south San Luis Obispo County educator to lead the district after the departure of Superintendent Raynee Daley.
A week after accepting Daley's resignation, Lucia Mar board members unanimously selected Andy Stenson, assistant superintendent of business and current acting superintendent, to head the district when Daley retires. Daley, who is currently on medical leave, will leave the district no later than Jan. 1.
"It's always tough to lose a leader of Daley's caliber," Stenson said by phone Wednesday. "She did so many good things in her time here. Her having to step away for medical reasons is unfortunate. While I feel sad for her, I am excited to assume the new role."
A graduate of the Lucia Mar school district, Stenson received a bachelor's degree from Winona State University in Minnesota and obtained his master's from Chapman University.
Stenson has resided in Arroyo Grande with his wife, Chrissy, for the last 18 years with their two children -- a daughter, who is a junior and a son who is a recent Lucia Mar district schools' graduate.
"Andy Stenson knows our school district inside and out and is a proven leader," board Vice President Vern Dahl said last week. "His roots are in our community.”
Touting more than 20 years of experience as an instructor, principal and district administrator, Stenson said he's "well-equipped and prepared" to carry on the work entrusted to him by the board and projects Daley leaves behind. The in-house selection, he said, creates a smoother transition and seamless flow into the district's next chapter.
"The transition does not change any of the goals or priorities in way, shape or form," he explained. "We're putting forth an effort to improve safety protocols for all staff and schools. We're also knee-deep in bond construction from Measure I ... and continue to deploy more student devices with a heightened emphasis on educational technology."
Once Daley's retirement is official, Stenson will formally move into the role of superintendent. From there, the district will begin the process of filling his old post. Stenson's superintendent agreement will be brought before the board during its Oct. 2 regular session.
On Tuesday, the board also approved a salary modification for Stenson. It agreed to provide him with a $24,479 supplement while he serves as acting superintendent. The amount will be prorated if Stenson assumes superintendent duties prior to Jan. 1.