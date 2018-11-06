Incumbents Diana Arriola, MaryLou Sabedra-Cuello and Sheila Costa Cepeda are likely to keep their seats on the Guadalupe Union School District board of trustees, as vote-by-mail returns have the trio ahead of challenger Raul Rodriguez Jr.
With one of three precincts reporting as of 10:56 p.m. Tuesday, Arriola came out on top with 270 votes, or 29.32 percent. Sabedra-Cuello and Cepeda trailed in second and third, with the two taking in 226 and 224 votes, 24.54 and 24.32 percent, respectively.
Rodriguez Jr. was in fourth with 189 votes, or 20.52 percent.
Candidates are vying for one of three four-year, at-large seats on the district's school board. In addition to overseeing the district's elementary and intermediate school, trustees will monitor spending for bond Measures M and N, and construction of a forthcoming school in the Pasadera housing development.