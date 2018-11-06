Incumbents Diana Arriola, MaryLou Sabedra-Cuello and Sheila Costa Cepeda are looking set to keep their seats, as first returns have the trio ahead in the race for the Guadalupe Union School District board of trustees.
With 33.3 percent of precincts reporting as of 8:41 p.m., Arriola came out on top with 270 votes, or 29.32 percent. Sabedra-Cuello and Cepeda trailed in second and third, with the two taking in 226 and 224 votes, 24.54 and 24.32 percent, respectively.
Challenger Raul Rodriguez Jr. was in fourth with 189 votes, or 20.52 percent.
If elected to one of the four-year, at-large seats, candidates will oversee spending for Measures M and N, and construction of a forthcoming school in the Pasadera housing development.