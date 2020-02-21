Arellanes students attend 1st Hancock Career Carnival for seventh, eighth graders

Arellanes Junior High School students traveled to Hancock College on Friday for the first Career Carnival for seventh and eighth graders hosted by the college.

Eighth graders visited the college in the morning, followed by seventh graders in the afternoon, with most of the activities taking place in the auditorium, in front of Building A and in the quad, said Maggie White, public information officer for the Santa Maria Bonita School District.

Arellanes students joined in a Career Technical Education Center, where Santa Maria Joint Union High School District representatives talked about various high school pathways for career and college, all of which will lead to Hancock College, White said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The students also participated in team-building activities to reinforce their college and career readiness skills, she said. Other attractions included a race car exhibit and a petting zoo.

Prior to the Career Carnival, the Arellanes students took a True Colors personality assessment to reveal their interests, attitudes and aptitudes, White said.

Then, at the Career Carnival, the students attended presentations built around the results from their assessments and how they relate to their strengths, areas for growth and possible career connections.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0