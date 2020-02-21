You are the owner of this article.
Arellanes students attend 1st Hancock Career Carnival for seventh, eighth graders
Arellanes students attend 1st Hancock Career Carnival for seventh, eighth graders

Arellanes Junior High School students traveled to Hancock College on Friday for the first Career Carnival for seventh and eighth graders hosted by the college.

Eighth graders visited the college in the morning, followed by seventh graders in the afternoon, with most of the activities taking place in the auditorium, in front of Building A and in the quad, said Maggie White, public information officer for the Santa Maria Bonita School District.

Arellanes students joined in a Career Technical Education Center, where Santa Maria Joint Union High School District representatives talked about various high school pathways for career and college, all of which will lead to Hancock College, White said.

The students also participated in team-building activities to reinforce their college and career readiness skills, she said. Other attractions included a race car exhibit and a petting zoo.

022120 Hancock Career Carnival 04.jpg

Hancock College professor Christine Bisson tells Arellanes Junior High School eighth graders about nutrition Friday morning during the Career Carnival, the first such event the college has hosted for junior high school students.

Prior to the Career Carnival, the Arellanes students took a True Colors personality assessment to reveal their interests, attitudes and aptitudes, White said.

Then, at the Career Carnival, the students attended presentations built around the results from their assessments and how they relate to their strengths, areas for growth and possible career connections.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

