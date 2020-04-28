Area high schools forging ahead on preparations for graduation

With traditional commencement exercises jeopardized by the effort to control the coronavirus pandemic, Central Coast school districts are preparing to either hold some kind of graduation event or provide seniors with a virtual alternative.
So far, none has made a commitment to a course of action.
A drive-through cap-and-gown distribution a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District campus was held Tuesday at Pioneer Valley High School, where seniors also were given lawn signs to celebrate their accomplishments.
A second campus will hold a similar event next week.
Volunteers placed the graduation materials in the trunks or backseats of vehicles at times prescheduled by last name at the social-distanced event in front of the administration building.
District spokesman Kenny Klein said volunteers handed out about 500 sets of caps and gowns.
Righetti High School has planned a similar drive-through cap-and-gown distribution from 2 to 5 p.m. May 8 in front of the main campus entrance.
Santa Maria and Delta high schools are continuing to make decisions on graduation-related plans, and updates will be coming soon, district spokesman Kenny Klein said.
In the meantime, the district is in the process of refunding grad night and PSAT payments, Klein said.
In Lucia Mar Unified School District, which serves southern San Luis Obispo County, graduation signs, balloons and other related items were handed out to seniors Tuesday by school staff using social distancing guidelines, district spokeswoman Amy Jacobs said.
Lopez High is scheduled to distribute signs to its graduates Wednesday, followed by Nipomo High on Tuesday and Central Coast New Tech High on May 5.
Jacobs said a group of Lucia Mar parents came up with the idea and started a campaign to purchase special commemorative signs for all seniors, noting the funds needed to purchase a sign for every Lucia Mar senior “was raised in record time.”
Burdine Printing designed a sign for each high school.
“While celebrating our seniors looks different this year, the community support has been amazing,” Jacobs said.
She said the district’s board of education has not yet determined how commencement will take place.
Lompoc Unified School District officials planned to survey students and parents, with the graduation committee using the results to determine how to celebrate the Class of 2020 while adhering to state and county public health orders.
042820 PV gown drive through 02.jpg
042820 PV gown drive through 04.jpg
042820 PV gown drive through 05.jpg
042820 PV gown drive through 03.jpg
042820 PV gown drive through 01.jpg
042820 PV gown drive through 06.jpg
042820 PV gown drive through 07.jpg
042820 PV gown drive through 08.jpg
042820 PV gown drive through 09.jpg
042820 PV gown drive through 10.jpg
042820 PV gown drive through 11.jpg
042820 PV gown drive through 12.jpg
042820 Nipomo drive through 02.jpg
042820 Nipomo drive through 01.jpg
042820 Nipomo drive through 03.jpg
042820 Nipomo drive through 04.jpg
042820 Nipomo drive through 05.jpg
042820 Nipomo drive through 06.jpg
042820 Nipomo drive through 07.jpg
042820 Nipomo drive through 08.jpg
042820 Nipomo drive through 09.jpg
042820 Nipomo drive through 10.jpg
042820 Nipomo drive through 11.jpg
042820 Nipomo drive through 12.jpg
