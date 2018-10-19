Between 800 and 1,000 elementary students spent their Friday morning learning about plants, crops and seed planting during Righetti High School's annual Kinderpatch, the long-running elementary harvest festival.
Organized and staffed by more than 100 Righetti FFA members and teachers, the event drew students from Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe, Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley elementary schools. In addition to participating in a number of games and activities, each student received a seedling and free pumpkin to decorate and take home.
"One of the big parts of agriculture and FFA is community service," said FFA adviser Guillermo Guerra. "We thought we could do something that promotes agriculture, leadership and involves all levels of the community."
Guerra estimates that the program has been running for nearly two decades with community support. The pumpkins and seedlings are often provided by local farms or agricultural producers, who donate crop space or provide seeds for the projects.
"Hopefully next year we can grow them at our new facility," he added. "We want to make it a student project from the start."
Righetti junior Yvette Smith, who serves as historian for the school's FFA program, said students spend up to three months working with local elementary schools to plan and coordinate the the event. Now in her third year volunteering with the program, Smith said she is glad the school is able to put on such a successful community event. "It's a rewarding experience getting to see everyone have fun and come together."
Mary Buren Elementary second-graders Chelsea Cervantes-Zamora and Oscar Guttierez, both 7, said they enjoyed learning about all the different shapes, sizes and shades of pumpkins. The enthusiastic second-graders said they are both excited to dress up for Halloween.
Their favorite part about the holiday season? "The candy!" Chelsea exclaimed.