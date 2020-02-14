Andy Stenson resigns as superintendent of Lucia Mar Unified School District

Lucia Mar Unified School District Superintendent Andy Stenson resigned Friday, effective June 30, after holding the job for 17 months.

Stenson was named superintendent of San Luis Obispo County’s largest school district in September 2018 to replace Raynee Daley, who resigned after holding the job for three years.

Stenson will be “taking a step back to create a better balance for himself and his family,” said Lucia Mar spokeswoman Amy Jacobs, who said he asked the board of trustees to reassign him to another district position in the 2020-21 school year.

Vicki Meagher, president of the board of education, said the board will miss his leadership but “he will remain a valued member of our district family.”

A Nipomo native, Stenson has served as an instructional assistant, elementary school teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent for curriculum and for business.

He was serving as Mesa Middle School’s principal when he was named assistant superintendent of business to replace Daley when she was promoted from that role to superintendent.

Jacobs said the board of education will consider accepting Stenson’s resignation and his request for reassignment as well as discuss the next steps to find a superintendent when it meets Tuesday.

