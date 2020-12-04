'An honor I hold close to my heart': Pioneer Valley senior receives full-ride scholarship to Yale

Pioneer Valley High School senior Evelyn Letona Robles will be heading to Yale University next fall on a full-ride scholarship, making her the high school's first student to attend an Ivy League and the first person in her family to attend college.

Robles was the winner of the prestigious QuestBridge National College Match scholarship, a program that connects high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with four-year scholarships to prestigious universities throughout the country.

The 17-year-old said she ranked her top seven colleges in the scholarship application, with Yale being among them. When she received a response on Dec. 1, she was thrilled to see that she was matched with the New Haven school.

"I immediately was super excited. I was yelling at the top of my lungs and jumping up and down. The one who was really emotional was my mom; she was crying as she opened the letter with me. So we had two very different reactions," she said.

Along with the accolades of attending an Ivy League, on a personal level, Robles is especially proud of her status as a first-generation college student. Her parents immigrated to the United States from Guatemala, and were not able to attend college themselves, she said.

"Although some people look at this title of 'first gen' as a weakness, I see it as an honor that I hold close to my heart," she said.

A member of the AVID program and president of the school's UNICEF Club, Robles is the first-ranked student in the Class 2021 with a weighted GPA of 4.83.