Two Righetti High School students will serve as delegates at the 2022 American Legion California Boys State, a leadership and citizenship program focused on exploring the mechanics of American government and politics.
Juniors Brian Monighetti and Gavin Flick will attend the 84th session of California Boys State, heading to Cal State Sacramento from June 18 to 25.
There, they will get an opportunity to see the process of state government in action at the California State Assembly, according to Julie Utterback, Righetti counselor.
"After being selected as a delegate for this year's Boys State, I realized how honorable it is to not only represent Righetti but also represent the community as a whole," Monighetti said. "I would just like to show appreciation to my parents for pushing me to strive for excellence and never giving up, no matter how daunting something may be."
Both boys are sponsored by American Legion Orcutt Post 534, which also sponsored junior Ty Hernandez as an alternate.
"I am so honored to have been chosen as a delegate for Boys State 2022," Flick said. "I am very excited to get to experience this event with other delegates in the area."
The Boys State program is open to male high school students who have successfully completed their junior year. Students who are interested in participating work with their school counselors to find sponsorships.
"This is a great opportunity for our students to gain valuable leadership skills. I cannot wait to see how they put those skills into action during senior year," said counselor Eric Blanco.
To find out more about the Boys State program, visit www.boysstatecalifornia.org.