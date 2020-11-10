Agriculture, technical education center nears completion, with plans for student use next fall

Two years after the Santa Maria Joint-Union School District first turned dirt on its $20 million agriculture and technical education center, construction on the state-of-the-art facility is nearing completion.
A sprawling red-and-white building complex has popped up on the once-empty property just north of the Elks Rodeo grounds, holding a vast barn with 59 livestock pens, four technical education shop classrooms, and an event pavilion with an industrial kitchen, all surrounded by agricultural land and livestock carrels on the perimeter.
While district officials had originally hoped to have students in the facility by the beginning of the 2020 school year, COVID-19 restrictions and ongoing construction have pushed the grand opening to next fall, Career Technical Education Director Paul Robinson said.
There is also the possibility of the barn facility being used in February or March, depending on whether the Santa Barbara County Fair resumes this year, he added.
"If the fair runs this year, all the animals would come here," Robinson said. "It’s going to help dramatically provide access to kiddos who want to show animals. People end up finding a place for their animals, but it’s not always convenient — there can be serious logistical challenges."
District Support Services Director Gary Wuitschick said it's been incredible to see the project advance since the $3.6 million acquisition of the land from the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel in 2016. Construction is expected to be completed by late December or January before the district takes over.
"It’s been a long time coming," Wuitschick said, standing in one of the center's 4,200-square-foot shop classrooms. "We were looking at two other properties, and then this one kind of surfaced. It’s amazing how it worked out."
Over the next months, the district will bring in technical machinery for the construction and diesel workshops and the agriculture classes, while simultaneously making connections with local agriculture and industry leaders, Robinson said.
Through communication with businesses like Santa Maria Truck Center, Quinn Co. and John Deere, Robinson said, he has learned about certifications and skills that students can be taught in the program, like HVAC certification, to make them more competitive candidates for jobs.
"Being able to have those conversations with local business owners is huge," he said. "The community has been amazingly supportive, both the business community and the ag community."
Although the center remains closed to district students, Robinson said a welding class was able to visit to observe the welding of the beams that make up the classrooms, along with visits from local agricultural advisory boards.
"It was a great experience for the welding kids to come out here," he said. "I know the ag kids are amazingly excited to come out here and board animals, run tractors, cut rows and have a real orchard."
Along with the offerings of the classrooms and barn, the onsite pavilion can create be used as an event space with an outdoor carrell and retractable bleachers. Inside, the industrial kitchen and smaller classrooms are available for Culinary Arts students, offering hands-on experiences in food preparation, event catering and budgeting for ingredients.
In the first year of use, the center will likely offer only the agriculture and machinery programs, with technical education and agriculture students from Righetti, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Delta high schools being bused to the center for two-period blocks during the day, Robinson said.
In the following years, the diesel and culinary arts programs, along with a possible medical program, also will be opened for student use at the center.
For each of these programs, the district is looking into ways to increase collaboration with local community colleges and universities such as Hancock and Cuesta College, ideally aligning online certifications to jumpstart students' paths into technical careers, he said.
"Some of our kids don’t want to do a four-year university … there’s online training that can get them experience and into a job with a living wage," he said.
