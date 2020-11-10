Agriculture, technical education center nears completion, with plans for student use next fall

Two years after the Santa Maria Joint-Union School District first turned dirt on its $20 million agriculture and technical education center, construction on the state-of-the-art facility is nearing completion.

A sprawling red-and-white building complex has popped up on the once-empty property just north of the Elks Rodeo grounds, holding a vast barn with 59 livestock pens, four technical education shop classrooms, and an event pavilion with an industrial kitchen, all surrounded by agricultural land and livestock carrels on the perimeter.

While district officials had originally hoped to have students in the facility by the beginning of the 2020 school year, COVID-19 restrictions and ongoing construction have pushed the grand opening to next fall, Career Technical Education Director Paul Robinson said.

There is also the possibility of the barn facility being used in February or March, depending on whether the Santa Barbara County Fair resumes this year, he added.

"If the fair runs this year, all the animals would come here," Robinson said. "It’s going to help dramatically provide access to kiddos who want to show animals. People end up finding a place for their animals, but it’s not always convenient — there can be serious logistical challenges."

District Support Services Director Gary Wuitschick said it's been incredible to see the project advance since the $3.6 million acquisition of the land from the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel in 2016. Construction is expected to be completed by late December or January before the district takes over.