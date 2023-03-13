031323 LTP Mural 2.jpg

Lompoc Theatre Project Executive Director Mark Herrier addresses members of the public Saturday during a ceremony held at the historic Lompoc Theater unveiling the community's newest mural dubbed “Embrace Love, Refuse Hate.”

Local leaders and members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon at the historic Lompoc Theater to witness the unveiling of Lompoc's newest mural dubbed “Embrace Love, Refuse Hate.”

The indoor ceremony featured mural artists and family members of those depicted in the mural, all of whom answered questions and addressed those in attendance. 

Members of the public also enjoyed food truck Savory and Sweet Eats and music by DJ Gumby.

The year-long mural project was a collaborative effort by students from Cabrillo and Lompoc high schools and Vandenberg and Lompoc middle school who actively participated in painting parts of Lompoc's newest mural dubbed “Embrace Love, Refuse Hate.”
A new mural unveiled by local youth honors the past and showcases portraits of prominent African-Americans, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall, Rosa Parks and Nelson Mandela. 

