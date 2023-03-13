Lompoc Theatre Project Executive Director Mark Herrier addresses members of the public Saturday during a ceremony held at the historic Lompoc Theater unveiling the community's newest mural dubbed “Embrace Love, Refuse Hate.”
The year-long mural project was a collaborative effort by students from Cabrillo and Lompoc high schools and Vandenberg and Lompoc middle school who actively participated in painting parts of Lompoc's newest mural dubbed “Embrace Love, Refuse Hate.”
Local leaders and members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon at the historic Lompoc Theater to witness the unveiling of Lompoc's newest mural dubbed “Embrace Love, Refuse Hate.”
The indoor ceremony featured mural artists and family members of those depicted in the mural, all of whom answered questions and addressed those in attendance.
Members of the public also enjoyed food truck Savory and Sweet Eats and music by DJ Gumby.
The year-long mural project was a collaborative effort by students from Cabrillo and Lompoc high schools and Vandenberg and Lompoc middle school who actively participated in painting parts of the mural — "making it a true community effort," said Lompoc Theatre Project board president Barbara Satterfield.
Endowment for Youth, the Lompoc Valley Black Student Union, and the Lompoc Theatre Project joined forces to produce the project, while the concept and theme were conceived by participating students in the Endowment for Youth project and its founder Cliff Lambert.
In response to ongoing civil challenges faced by the country, the mural honors the past, showcasing portraits of prominent African-Americans, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall, Rosa Parks and Nelson Mandela. Other artistic elements of the mural are represented with images of Lompoc’s great diversity and feature six Lompoc “heroes” who have made a difference in the community and beyond, Satterfield said.
The joint effort was led by Chevon Hoover, project manager for Endowment for Youth; Rob Morey, advisor for Cabrillo High BSU; Jacob Brown, advisor for BSU Lompoc High; and Mark Herrier, executive director of the Lompoc Theatre Project.
Other notable contributors to the project include Santa Barbara's Manuel Unzueta, who designed the original mural concept, and artists David Duerson, Joe Beraldo and Gary Bradley, who Satterfield noted, have "added their artistry and brought it to life."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.