Four years after entering Pioneer Valley High School as a “timid, confused freshman,” Gabriella Ramirez Camacho stood before the class of 2019 prepared to leave as an independent member of society.
“Though it was difficult, we did not let these struggles stand in our way,” Ramirez, the class salutatorian, said of the sometimes-challenging coursework, extracurricular commitments and hours upon hours of procrastination that challenged students for four years.
“We went through these stressful situations [and] came out stronger than before,” she continued, “so what we faced was not our weakness — it became our strength.”
Dressed in the traditional teal and black gowns, Friday’s ceremony honored graduates for their hard work, determination and contributions to the school and community.
“You have set records [and] completed many achievements, and those will always be a part of your history and legacy,” Principal Shanda Herrera said, recognizing not just those with cords signifying high academic achievement or acceptance to four-year colleges but all 563 students who completed the district’s graduation requirements.
One of several siblings in a large family, class President Serina Alexander always thought graduation “would be a lifetime away.”
Tasked with delivering the farewell address for the class of 2019, Alexander reminded her classmates that Friday’s graduation signified an important milestone.
“This is the transition from being a high school student to being adult,” she said. “We all have the power to fulfill our desires and lifelong dreams. These four years really do pass by as fast as they say.”
Valedictorian Naomi Lopez, who will attend UCLA, reminded graduates that each person has a unique story despite their shared experiences.
"It will be hard to imagine, but trust me, when our football team runs through the mouth of a giant panther head, it is going to build some major school spirit," said Iris Santillian, one of the school's senior class officers. "We're also adding a fog machine to let everyone know they're in the jungle."
Announcement of the gift — a long-running tradition for the graduating class — was met with cheers from excited family members, friends and school staff.
