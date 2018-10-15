Students, teachers and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District officials got a sneak peek at Righetti High School's new 38-classroom building Monday, three months before the project is expected to be complete.
Funded by local Measure C2004 and matching funds from the state, construction of the $22 million structure kicked off in December 2016 as part of the campus' first-phase renovation and modernization plan. The three-story building adds more than 46,000 square feet of instructional space and increases the school's permanent classroom capacity. Students and teachers will be able to occupy the space as early as January 2019.
"This has been part of our master plan since the very beginning," said Superintendent Mark Richardson, who explained that the new building will allow the school to phase out portable classrooms occupying a portion of school parking lots. Due to space constraints and the campus' unique topography, Richardson said the district opted for a multi-floor building.
"We're able to reclaim the footprint of the classroom while being able to strategically design a classroom building that was multi-story," he said. "It's nice because it fits in. You don't see a massive three-story building standing above everything."
Built on the site of a former parking lot and grassy hillside, the new building overlooks the school's tennis courts and football field and will function as a new thoroughfare to lower portions of the campus. English, health and several specialized Career Technical Instruction (CTE) pathway classrooms will be housed on the ground floor. Additional English and math classes will occupy the second and third floor, respectively.
Once complete, the facility will become the campus' first multi-story structure. Construction efforts will then shift to Phase 2: campus-wide modernization and classroom renovations that, among other things, will bring air conditioning to each classroom.
Santa Maria high school district board of education members Diana Perez and Carol Karamitsos — a Righetti High School graduate — said touring the building felt a lot like getting a new car.
"That feeling of freshness from having a new space is great," said Perez.
"I really love how they created a space that's very versatile, but also comfortable for staff and students for the workday," added Karamitsos.
According to the district's Director of Support Services Gary Wuitschick, each classroom will be modeled after a 21st century learning environment piloted at Santa Maria High School. Classrooms will feature multiple dry erase boards, lightweight furniture and up to three monitors for technological connectivity, Wuitschick said, and teachers will be able to control and reconfigure every aspect of their room.
"The modernization is the biggest thing," Principal Karen Rotondi said, noting that the campus was built in 1963 and last modernized in the early 1990s. "We're outdated."
The group of five juniors invited on the tour agreed, describing their current classrooms as "hot, stuffy and outdated." The portables lack adequate ventilation or air conditioning. The floors creak and echo whenever someone walks. A few have a strange, unpleasant musty smell.
"I feel like people are going to be more excited," said Quinn McGinty. "It's something new and a better working environment."
"It's way more modern," added Ella Hood. "It brings a new age to the school."