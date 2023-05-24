A group of 94 graduating seniors received more than $200,000 in scholarships, according to Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Principal Michael Niehoff.
A Scholarship Awards Ceremony was held on May 16, where dozens of department awards were also awarded.
The number of students, Niehoff said, represents well over 50% of the seniors getting recognized by various community members for their outstanding curricular and co-curricular accomplishments.
He said that as many as 50 community groups, nonprofit partners and individuals were responsible for supporting the seniors as well as the overall graduating Class of 2023.
"Our seniors are very fortunate to have such an engaged group of partners and supporters that help make their college and career plans possible," said high school head counselor Danielle Lageman, who noted, "the entire counseling department are appreciative each and every year of the tremendous support from so many community partners."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.