A group of 94 graduating seniors received more than $200,000 in scholarships, according to Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Principal Michael Niehoff.

A Scholarship Awards Ceremony was held on May 16, where dozens of department awards were also awarded.

The number of students, Niehoff said, represents well over 50% of the seniors getting recognized by various community members for their outstanding curricular and co-curricular accomplishments.

