Schuler-Jones

 Len Wood Staff

Six Lompoc school board candidates are vying for the only at-large seat open in the Nov. 8 General Election including incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones, who is seeking a second term.

The at-large seat up for grabs is a short-term post made vacant by former Lompoc Unified School District Board President Bill Heath's exit on Dec. 13, 2021, that was filled on a temporary basis by William “Franky” Caldeira through a provisional appointment conducted by the board.

Additionally, the board promoted Schuler-Jones to the role of board president upon Heath's exit.

Thiel
Galisky
Caldeira
Valla

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

