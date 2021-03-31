Three Righetti High School students have been selected to participate in summer leadership programs focused on American government and politics as 2021 Boys and Girls State California delegates.
Through the American Legion Boys State and auxiliary Girls State programs, high school students get to participate in local government through legislative sessions, court proceedings and law enforcement presentations, according to the program website.
Junior Marissa Cuellar is being sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, while the American Legion Orcutt Post 534 is sponsoring juniors Zachary Monighetti and Neev Vinchhi, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.
All three students expressed gratitude and excitement at being selected.
“I have always been passionate about being a leader within my school and community, and to have received this opportunity is a true blessing," Cuellar said.
“My goal is to learn and absorb as much as I can from this experience to help impact my school and my community in a positive way. I am extremely grateful and excited for this opportunity I have been honored with," Monighetti said.
Righetti High School counselor Eric Blanco applauded the students for their selection and the applicable skills they will learn.
“This is a great opportunity for our students to gain valuable leadership skills. I cannot wait to see how they put those skills into action senior year," he said.
Vinchhi said he is eager to get a closer look at the inner workings of government through the program.
"I am honored to have been selected to attend such a prestigious program. I hope to gain a better appreciation for the way that our American political system works from my experience at Boys State," he said.