Civic engagement, public safety, support for local business and responsible housing development are among the key priorities candidates seeking election to the Buellton City Council are pushing for as they bid to represent their respective districts.

Making a run for the soon-to-be vacant mayoral seat — as three-term mayor Holly Sierra terms out — are incumbents Elysia Lewis and Dave King, the latter who currently holds the role of Vice Mayor, a four-year elected term set to expire on Election Day.  

Local residents and newcomers Hudson Hornick and Tom Widroe each are vying for the District 1 seat that comes with a four-year term as returning council member Art Mercado looks to make a comeback to the dais against challenger David Silva. Mercado and Silva are out to claim the only open District 4 seat, a four-year term to be secured on Nov. 8.  

