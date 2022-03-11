Eddie Lundberg, Babe Farms Inc. of Santa Maria, a bioresource and ag engineering major at California Polytech University, has been awarded the Maurice McMillan Scholarship by the Agribusiness Education Foundation.
Lundberg is one of two top scholarship winners for 2022-23. The other is Hannah OConnor, Michael E. Rue of Olivehurst, an agribusiness major at Cal Poly who was awarded the William C. Goodrich Scholarship.
Fifty-four students from agricultural communities across California won awards ranging from $250 to $6,000. This year the Educational Scholarship Program awarded $75,000 in total.
The applicants were awarded based on their application, essay, academics, leadership and extracurricular activities.