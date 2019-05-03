A panel of local experts will discuss how North County cities can accommodate a growing economy and population at the 2019 North County Economic Summit set for Tuesday in Santa Maria.
The UCSB Economic Forecast Project event, titled “How to Grow a City,” will feature presentations by five people with their fingers on the area’s economic pulse and a panel discussion.
Speakers will include Peter Rupert, executive director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project, and Steve McCarty, a partner in McCarty Davis Commercial Real Estate in San Luis Obispo, who will also moderate the panel discussion.
Also scheduled to speak are Shad Springer, director of utilities for the city of Santa Maria; A.J. Cisney, general manager of Rancho Guadalupe and managing partner at Blair Crop Services in Santa Maria; and Bob Braitman, founder of Braitman & Associates consulting firm in Ventura.
The summit will begin with check-in and a reception from 7:30 to 8 a.m. in the Marian Theatre at Allan Hancock College, 800 S. College Drive.
Individual presentations are set for 8 to 10:15 a.m., followed by the panel discussion.
Tickets are $50 at the door and include a continental breakfast and a copy of the 2019 North Santa Barbara County Economic Outlook Report.
Parking will be available in Lot 3 in front of the theater.
For more information, call 805-893-5148, email kennethfreeland@ucsb.edu or visit www.efp.ucsb.edu.