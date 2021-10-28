Nonprofit EconAlliance is seeking feedback from northern Santa Barbara County businesses and organizations as well as residents regarding their need for broadband internet access by Nov. 1 via two community surveys.
Feedback from the surveys will be used to determine funding for internet connectivity in the North County area, according to Santa Barbara Foundation spokesperson Jamie Nicole Perez.
The survey for businesses and organizations is available at surveymonkey.com/r/Broadband-Entities. The survey for residents is available at surveymonkey.com/r/Broadband-Residents.
Only one survey can be completed per computer or device, according to Perez.
EconAlliance serves as the Santa Barbara County liaison to the tricounty Broadband Consortium of the Pacific Coast and works cooperatively with the consortium to enhance broadband in northern Santa Barbara County.
Questions regarding the surveys can be sent via email to initiatives@EconAlliance.org.