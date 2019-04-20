{{featured_button_text}}

Children scrambled through grass and plants Saturday in search of 2,000 eggs hidden in the garden surrounding the tasting room at Riverbench Vineyard and Winery on Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria.

Parents and their children, some carrying large buckets and others with decorated baskets, waited at the garden entrance for the annual Easter egg hunt to begin at 11 a.m.

The hunt was open to children age 7 and younger, but some of the eggs filled with candy for the kids also contained special prizes for their parents, including coupons for Riverbench hats, shirts and hoodies.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.