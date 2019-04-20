Tegan Troup, 4, of Orcutt, right, shows her friend Kate Van Wingertten, 2, of Nipomo identical eggs she found Saturday during the Riverbench Vineyard and Winery's annual Easter egg hunt in Santa Maria.
Caliana Frick, 15 months, finds a photographer's camera more interesting than an egg during the Riverbench Vineyard and Winery's annual Easter egg hunt Saturday in Santa Maria. Caliana's mother, Joanne Frick of Nipomo, looks on.
Madison Leitner, 4, of Santa Barbara finds her prizes of chocolate in her eggs Saturday during the Riverbench Vineyard and Winery's annual Easter egg hunt in Santa Maria.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Six-year-olds Sophia Walker, left, and her twin sister Isabella Walker show off their bounty Saturday during the annual Easter egg hunt at Riverbench Vineyard and Winery in Santa Maria.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Tegan Troup, 4, of Orcutt, right, shows her friend Kate Van Wingertten, 2, of Nipomo identical eggs she found Saturday during the Riverbench Vineyard and Winery's annual Easter egg hunt in Santa Maria.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Brenton Ciervo, 6, of Orcutt peers into his egg basket Saturday during the Riverbench Vineyard and Winery's annual Easter egg hunt in Santa Maria.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Caliana Frick, 15 months, finds a photographer's camera more interesting than an egg during the Riverbench Vineyard and Winery's annual Easter egg hunt Saturday in Santa Maria. Caliana's mother, Joanne Frick of Nipomo, looks on.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Maksim Chenadurov, 4, from Houston, Texas, looks out over the field where 2,000 plastic eggs are hidden Saturday before the Riverbench Vineyard and Winery's annual Easter egg hunt in Santa Maria.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Children and their parents wait patiently for the annual Easter egg hunt to begin Saturday at Riverbench Vineyard and Winery in Santa Maria.
The hunt was open to children age 7 and younger, but some of the eggs filled with candy for the kids also contained special prizes for their parents, including coupons for Riverbench hats, shirts and hoodies.
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy