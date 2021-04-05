The Easter Bunny made his annual appearance in Lompoc on Saturday, ushering in the springtime holiday and bringing smiles to hundreds of local children for a socially distanced, drive-through egg hunt at Ryon Memorial Park.
Lines of vehicles rolled down Ocean Avenue filled with children eager to accept a bag of Easter treats and a chance to snap a photo with the big bunny through open car windows.
Lompoc Recreation Division in collaboration with Kiwanis Club of Lompoc hosted the drive-through Easter egg hunt, which was sponsored in part by Toyota of Lompoc and Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park of Santa Maria.
Photos: Lompoc’s Easter drive-thru event at Ryon Park
The Easter Bunny waves to participants in Lompoc’s drive-through event at Ryon Park on Saturday.
The Easter Bunny poses for a picture with participants in Lompoc’s drive-through event at Ryon Park on Saturday.
The Easter Bunny poses for a picture with Xavier and MaCayla Garcia during Lompoc’s drive-through event at Ryon Park on Saturday.
A child waits for a gift basket during Lompoc’s Easter drive-through event at Ryon Park on Saturday.
Cars line up for Lompoc’s Easter drive-through event at Ryon Park on Saturday.
The Easter Bunny waves to participants in Lompoc’s Easter drive-thru event at Ryon Park on Saturday.
Lompoc Recreation Department staff wait for guests with the Easter Bunny during the city’s Easter drive-thru event at Ryon Park on Saturday.
Participants in Lompoc’s Easter drive-thru event pick up their gift bags at Ryon Park on Saturday.
A participant in Lompoc’s Easter drive-through event waves to the Easter Bunny at Ryon Park on Saturday.
Participants in Lompoc’s Easter drive-thru event wave to the Easter Bunny at Ryon Park on Saturday.
The Easter Bunny poses for a picture with participants in Lompoc’s Easter drive-thru event at Ryon Park on Saturday.
Participants in Lompoc’s Easter drive-thru event pick up their gift bags at Ryon Park on Saturday.
A child looks at the Easter Bunny as she passes in a car in Lompoc’s Easter drive-thru event at Ryon Park on Saturday.
The Easter Bunny poses for a picture with participants in Lompoc’s Easter drive-thru event at Ryon Park on Saturday.
Gift bags are prepared for Lompoc’s Easter drive-thru event at Ryon Park on Saturday.
Participants in Lompoc’s Easter drive-thru event wave to the Easter Bunny at Ryon Park on Saturday.
