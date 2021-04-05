The Easter Bunny made his annual appearance in Lompoc on Saturday, ushering in the springtime holiday and bringing smiles to hundreds of local children for a socially distanced, drive-through egg hunt at Ryon Memorial Park.

Lines of vehicles rolled down Ocean Avenue filled with children eager to accept a bag of Easter treats and a chance to snap a photo with the big bunny through open car windows. 

The Lompoc Recreation Division in collaboration with Kiwanis Club of Lompoc hosted the drive-through Easter egg hunt, which was sponsored in part by Toyota of Lompoc and Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park of Santa Maria.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

