A small vegetation fire sparked early Wednesday after a car crashed into a power pole on Highway 166 near Cuyama.
At about 2 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire, along with California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County sheriff's and American Medical Response officials, responded to Highway 166, south of Cuyama, to a reported traffic collision.
Upon arrival, officials found that a car had crashed into a power pole and sheared the pole. The lines that came down as a result of the crash started a small vegetation fire that burned a quarter acre, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni. Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze.
The driver, who was the single occupant, was not injured in the crash, Zaniboni said.
Highway 166 was shut down for about an hour as crews worked on scene but has since reopened. The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.