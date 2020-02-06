Dunn School senior Olivia Berman claims top prize in local Speech Trek contest

Olivia Berman, a senior at Dunn School, took home first-place honors — and the $250 that came with it — in the third annual Speech Trek contest coordinated by the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

This year’s competition was held Jan. 31 at Lompoc City Hall. High school students from the mid-Santa Barbara County area were invited to participate by delivering speeches in the local contest with a chance to move on to the statewide competition.

The topic for this year’s contest, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Constitutional Amendment, was: “Are men and women truly equal today, or are the suffragettes of 1920 still suffering in 2020?”

The topic inspired thought-provoking original speeches delivered by the seven participating students, according to an AAUW spokeswoman.

Along with Berman, participants included Yazmin Avalos, Edgar Ortiz, and Victoria Carrillo, all students of Carolyn Taylor at Lompoc High School; Victoria (Tori) Gordon and Joseph Conrad Diaz, both from Cabrillo High School; and Isabella (Bella) Kennedy, a Future Business Leaders of America student of Rebecca Inghram at Maple High School.

Avalos was awarded second place and $150, while Ortiz was awarded third place and $100.