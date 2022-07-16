Come one, come all to The Bee’s Knees: Gala and Auction — a festive 1920s-style shindig and fundraiser for educational programming at the Dunes Center, an educational museum located in the Santa Maria Valley.
The event will run from 5 to 9 p.m. July 30 at the Dunes Center parking lot, 1055 Guadalupe St., in Guadalupe.
Plan on a grand ol' evening featuring lively gypsy jazz, libations and local fare, with proceeds to benefit the Dunes Center's educational program and activities.
Toe-tapping melodies performed by local musical group Kathryn Loomis and Co. will entertain Dunes Center supporters, community VIPs and local elected officials at the center’s annual event.
Attendees will enjoy 1920s-themed craft cocktails and other libations from local breweries, distilleries and wineries. Guests will also enjoy a catered dinner and a live auction to help fund Dunes Center educational activities. Tickets may be purchased through www.dunescenter.org/events.
“This has become Guadalupe’s event of the year," said Karen Evangelista, Dunes Center board president. "It’s always a great time and our attendees have an opportunity to give back to this organization that gives so much to our community."