Dunes Center executive director Doug Jenzen leaving for post at Lotusland

Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center has made part of its collection available for online research as the executive director, who made that one of his priorities when he was hired, announced he is leaving his post.
Doug Jenzen, who became the Dunes Center executive director in 2012, said he is taking the position of director of member and visitor services for Lotusland in Montecito.
Jenzen announced both his resignation and the availability of the online archive in the Dunes Center newsletter this week.
Educational and public programs coordinator Alexis Elias will serve as the interim executive director while the Dunes Center board of directors launches the search for a permanent replacement for Jenzen.
A Central Coast native, Elias earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Cal State, Northridge, and a master’s degree in marine biology from Prifysgol Bangor University in Wales.
Her experience includes teaching ecology, wildlife conservation and California history.
“There are a few fun facts about her that I’d like to share,” Jenzen said of Elias. “First, Alexis and I lived on the same small street in Nipomo. Second, she even worked at Jocko’s [Steakhouse in Nipomo] for a short while before joining the Dunes Center.
“All of this drives home the fact that the museum will be led by local leadership that values Central Coast heritage and resources,” he said.
Jenzen published “Images of America: Nipomo and Los Berros,” a pictorial history of Rancho Nipomo and the surrounding area, in 2012 while he was program director for the Dana Adobe Nipomo Amigos, the nonprofit group restoring and preserving the home of Nipomo founders Capt. William G. and Maria Josefa Dana.
He also was a volunteer grant writer for the Dunes Center before being hired as executive director that year.
He is credited with pinpointing the location in Nipomo where Dorothea Lange captured her famous “Migrant Mother” photograph during the Great Depression and was honored with the Preservationist of the Year Award in San Luis Obispo County.
In 2014, he published “Images of America: Guadalupe,” filled with 200 historical photographs, many rarely or never publicly seen, of the city and surrounding area and was honored as a distinguished alumnus by California State University.
In 2016, Jenzen received the Environmental Protection & Sustainability Award for valuing, protecting and preserving natural resources and environment from Santa Barbara County Action Network.
Jenzen holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Cal State, Channel Islands, and a master’s degree in history and a teaching credential from Cal Poly, where his master’s thesis chronicled the history of local agriculture.
The nonprofit Dunes Center promotes the conservation and restoration of the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes ecosystem and the preservation of the area’s history through education, research and cooperative stewardship. Visit the center online at dunescenter.org.
The nonprofit Ganna Walska Lotusland consists of a collection of more than 15 distinct gardens, including Australian, Japanese, tropical, bromeliad, cactus, succulent, aloe, fern, shade palm, topiary, insectary and water gardens, on the historical estate of Madame Ganna Walska.
