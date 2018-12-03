A Santa Maria woman was killed Saturday night in Nipomo after an allegedly intoxicated driver collided head-on with her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Two people were injured including the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, 23-year-old Edgar Morales, of Santa Maria, in the crash that occurred at 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of south Thompson Avenue and Rancho Road.
According to the CHP, Morales was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Thompson Avenue, just south of Knotts Street, when his Honda Accord collided with a BMW X5 driven Maricela Marquez, 55, also of Santa Maria. Santa Maria resident Maria Medina, 82, the passenger in Marquez's vehicle, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
Marquez, who suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, and Medina were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Morales, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered major injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Drug and/or alcohol are suspected, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Individuals with information about the incident are requested to contact the San Luis Obispo area CHP office at 805-594-8700 with any additional information.