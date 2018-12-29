A checkpoint conducted by the Santa Maria Police on Friday night netted one arrest, authorities announced Saturday.
The Police Department's traffic unit had executed a DUI/driver's license checkpoint at 1600 North Broadway, southbound, between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. Checkpoints are usually placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public, according to a spokesperson.
Out of the 185 vehicles that were screened Friday night, one driver was cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked. There were no arrests made for DUI, alcohol or drug impairment, according to Santa Maria Police, nor any arrests for illegal drugs and other criminal charges.
For those that take prescription drugs, particularly products that have a driving/operating machinery warning on the label, they can become impaired enough to get a DUI, according to police. Marijuana also can be impairing to drivers, especially with the combination of alcohol and/or other drugs, and can also result in a DUI.
Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.
Santa Maria Police will be conducting another DUI/driver's license checkpoint in the upcoming months in its ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon local streets and highways.
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.