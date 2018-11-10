Two arrests were made Friday night in the city of Santa Maria during a DUI checkpoint operation.
The checkpoint, held at 500 E. Main St. westbound between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m., was conducted by the Santa Maria Police Department's Traffic Unit.
Out of the 349 vehicles screened, one DUI/alcohol suspect was arrested, and one driver was cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked and one citation was issued. There were no suspects arrested for DUI/drug impairment, nor any suspects arrested for illegal drugs, or other criminal charges, according to a report released by the Santa Maria Police.
Santa Maria Police will be conducting another DUI/drivers license checkpoint on Dec. 28, in their ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon the streets and highways.
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to 'Report Drunk Driver - Call 9-1-1.'