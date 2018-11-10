Try 1 month for 99¢

Two arrests were made Friday night in the city of Santa Maria during a DUI checkpoint operation. 

The checkpoint, held at 500 E. Main St. westbound between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m., was conducted by the Santa Maria Police Department's Traffic Unit. 

Out of the 349 vehicles screened, one DUI/alcohol suspect was arrested, and one driver was cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked and one citation was issued. There were no suspects arrested for DUI/drug impairment, nor any suspects arrested for illegal drugs, or other criminal charges, according to a report released by the Santa Maria Police. 

Santa Maria Police will be conducting another DUI/drivers license checkpoint on Dec. 28, in their ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon the streets and highways. 

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to 'Report Drunk Driver - Call 9-1-1.'

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Gina Kim covers crime and courts for Santa Maria Times. Follow her on Twitter @gina_k210

0
0
0
0
0

Tags