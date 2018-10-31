Crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire that started in a clothes dryer at a Lompoc homeless shelter on Wednesday afternoon.
At about 2:05 p.m. Oct. 31, Santa Barbara County Fire, along with Lompoc Fire Department, responded to reports of fire alarms going off at the Bridgehouse homeless shelter located at 2025 Sweeney Road in Lompoc. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke emanating from a laundry room inside that shelter. After firefighters entered the shelter, they found that the clothes dryer was burning and quickly extinguished it.
The fire was contained to the dryer, according to county Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni. The cause of the fire was determined to be a clogged dryer vent, said Zaniboni.
No structural damage was reported.