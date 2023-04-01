The Global Forecast System (GFS) model run suggests that dry weather will continue until April 15.

It has been a long, long-time since we had such a parched forecast. However, it's important to remember that weather prediction is an inherently uncertain and complex science.

There is always a degree of uncertainty associated with any prognostication endeavor involving our atmosphere.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

