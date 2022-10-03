Hundreds gathered in downtown Santa Ynez over the weekend to celebrate the artistic display of heritage and cultural pride during the 25th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow that featured performances by several North American tribes.

The two-day event, which marked a comeback year since its cancellation in 2020 and 2021, highlighted a series of traditional gourde dances and drumming competitions each day performed by visiting tribes.

According to event organizers, over 300 Native American dancers and singers representing tribes from Canada and the United States attend each year to participate socially and competitively.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0