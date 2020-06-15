Drum fire contained at 30% with 600 acres burned west of Buellton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A wind-driven vegetation fire that broke out west of Buellton along Highway 246 Sunday afternoon has burned 600 acres and was 30% contained Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The Drum fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of west Highway 246 and moved east, quickly spreading across hundreds of acres, threatening up to 100 structures and sparking evacuation orders, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

After firefighters were called in across the Central Coast to help battle the blaze, which was driven by winds gusts up to 22 mph, forward progress was stopped shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. No injuries or damage to structures have been reported.

Overnight temperatures helped crews increase containment, said Eliason, adding that firefighters now have walked the fire's perimeter and used GPS to measure the actual size of the blaze. The fire's size originally was determined from the air but could be lowered as some nearby vineyards inside canyon folds seemed to go unscathed.

An evacuation order for residents east of Domingos Road north of Highway 246 to Highway 101, excluding Buellton city limits, was issued just before 3 p.m. Sunday but was lifted as of 7 a.m. Monday.