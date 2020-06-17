Drum fire 100% contained with 696 acres burned west of Buellton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A vegetation fire that broke out west of Buellton on Sunday and burned 696 acres is now 100% contained, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The Drum fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of west Highway 246 in a vineyard-speckled part of the county. Wind gusts of up to 22 mph drove the fire east as it quickly engulfed hundreds of acres.

Forward progress on the fire was stopped shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

The cause of the Drum fire remains under investigation.

Up to 200 firefighters from various fire departments in the county were assigned to the Drum fire and were aided by low overnight temperatures and foggy conditions on Monday night, according to Eliason.

Additionally, a Cal Fire fixed-wing aircraft, Santa Barbara County Air Support helicopter and bulldozers from County Fire and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the blaze.

+5 Drum fire 80% contained with 696 acres burned near Buellton A vegetation fire that broke out west of Buellton along Highway 246 Sunday afternoon has burned 696 acres and was 80% contained on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0