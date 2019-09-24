{{featured_button_text}}
Buellton car crash

A head-on car crash on Highway 246 near Buellton left two people dead on Sunday morning. 

 Contributed, Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in the cause of a car crash west of Buellton early Sunday morning that left two people dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Around 3:35 a.m., a 39-year-old Solvang man was driving west on Highway 246, near Domingos Road, when he moved into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a car driven by a 79-year-old Lompoc woman, a CHP spokesman said. 

Both drivers were declared dead at the scene by first responders. 

The investigation is ongoing and impairment status is pending a toxicology report. 

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.