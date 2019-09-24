Alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in the cause of a car crash west of Buellton early Sunday morning that left two people dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 3:35 a.m., a 39-year-old Solvang man was driving west on Highway 246, near Domingos Road, when he moved into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a car driven by a 79-year-old Lompoc woman, a CHP spokesman said.
Both drivers were declared dead at the scene by first responders.
The investigation is ongoing and impairment status is pending a toxicology report.