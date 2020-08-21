Drop in COVID-19 rates, data fix, leave Santa Barbara County officials optimistic

Declines in COVID-19 cases over the past week have Santa Barbara County officials expressing confidence about the county's handling of the virus, so much so that elementary schools are now permitted to apply for waivers that would allow for in-person instruction.

Much of the relief came after the Tuesday announcement that the state's COVID-19 case tracking system had been fixed, following weeks of glitches that left cases backed up and officials uncertain about the accuracy of local case data.

"Our local epidemiology team has been hard at work to reconcile backed-up cases ... and were able to validate the data. With that, we are confident that as of this week, our numbers published on our website reflect our actual status," said county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.

At a Tuesday meeting of the county Board of Supervisors, Do-Reynoso noted that cases had declined throughout the county over the past two weeks, dropping 41% in the Santa Maria area, 38% in the Lompoc area and 25% in Santa Barbara.

Aside from a general decline in cases, the county's metric data has also improved, bringing the county closer to being removed from the state's COVID-19 monitoring list, officials said.