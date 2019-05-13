A solo motorcycle crash near the summit of Nojoqui Grade caused minor delays on southbound Highway 101 early Monday afternoon.
At approximately 1 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire crews and officers from the Buellton division of the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a motorcyclist who crashed into the center divider. The driver reportedly suffered major injuries in the crash, according to emergency radio traffic.
CalSTAR was originally requested to respond to the scene but later was cancelled.
In the aftermath of the crash, California High Patrol officers ran traffic breaks on southbound Highway 101 near Pork Palace, but all lanes were cleared by 2 p.m.
