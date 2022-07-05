A 21-year-old male driver sustained major injuries in a rollover vehicle collision early Sunday morning on West Betteravia Road, near Santa Maria, according to police officials.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a rollover collision in the 200 block of West Betteravia Road at about 1:06 a.m., according to Sgt. Michael McGehee.
Upon arrival, McGehee said officers located one vehicle on its roof along the sidewalk and found the male driver, who had to be extricated.
The man received medical care on scene and was transported via ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries, according to McGehee, adding that the driver was the vehicle's sole occupant.
McGehee said the vehicle appeared to be traveling westbound on West Betteravia Road when the driver left the roadway for an unknown reason before impacting a tree, two power lines and a city light before the vehicle landed on its roof.
The Santa Maria Police Traffic Bureau is investigating the collision and officials are asking the public's assistance with any information they can provide, according to McGehee.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact SMPD Traffic Officer Andrew Brice at 805-928-3781, ext. 1261.