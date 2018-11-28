A driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries Wednesday after her vehicle went 40 feet over the side of the roadway south of Highway 135 near Los Alamos.
At about 11:25 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire, California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials were dispatched to the area of Highway 135 at Harris Grade Road to a report of a vehicle rollover.
According to initial emergency dispatch reports, the car veered about 40 feet off the roadway and into a nearby field where it landed on its side. Crews arrived on scene and found a single occupant -- a female driver estimated to be between the ages of 35 and 40 -- inside the car.
The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.
The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.